Good morning, Eagles fans. Still hurting over the team’s latest lost on Monday Night Football? We can’t blame you. That was an embarrassing showing from the Eagles against their biggest rival. The 41-21 defeat was also first-year coach Nick Sirianni’s second consecutive loss. The team’s record dropped to 1-2.

We hope you’re enjoying our newsletters and we’re excited to share a big update. Our individual team newsletters are merging with the Inquirer Sports Daily. This means instead of Early Birds, you’ll start receiving Sports Daily each weekday morning starting on October 4. Thank you for reading, and we’re looking forward to continuing to share the best of our sports coverage in this new format. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @JCTSports.

— Josh Tolentino (earlybirds@inquirer.com)

Seumalo, Wallace land on IR

The Eagles on Tuesday announced the extent of the injuries suffered by offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and safety K’Von Wallace. Seumalo is done for the year with a Lisfranc foot injury that will require season-ending surgery. Wallace has a separated shoulder and is expected to miss at least three weeks.

Both players were placed on the Injured Reserve list.

Considering the lack of depth at the position, the Eagles could add a safety this week prior to their home game on Sunday against the Chiefs. The only healthy safeties are Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps. Meanwhile, Rodney McLeod, working his way back from a torn ACL injury he suffered last season, has been listed as inactive the first three games.