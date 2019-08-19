Good morning, Eagles fans! The Birds have a special few days planned this week and will have joint practices with the Ravens Monday and Tuesday. I’ll be at the NovaCare Complex to chronicle all the action. It could be the only glimpse of quarterback Carson Wentz going against another team’s defense before the season opener Sept. 8. Coach Doug Pederson has made it fairly clear that he sees no point of risking injury, which is why Thursday night’s preseason game against Baltimore will likely be without Wentz and other starters.