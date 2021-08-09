Good morning, Eagles fans. If you’re reading this Monday morning, I’m here to tell you the Eagles’ walk-through today is closed and it’s probably a good time to catch up on any chores you didn’t get done because you were closely monitoring the weekend practices.

With Thursday’s preseason opener against the Steelers fast approaching, the schedule is changing a little. The team will have a session open to the media Tuesday before going back to a private walk-through format Wednesday.

We still don’t know what Nick Sirianni’s approach to the preseason will be. The shift from a four-game schedule to three will change the way every coach handles the exhibitions, but things are compounded by this being Sirianni’s first go-around.

If the starters get a series or two, it will be a good measuring stick to see where the groups are. The offense is dealing with injuries across the line and at wide receiver, but it’s fair to note it has struggled at times. The defense has looked solid on all three levels for the most part: The pass rush has been persistent, the secondary has made plays on the ball, and the linebackers have forced some turnovers. Whether it translates to the first live action will be interesting.

— EJ Smith

How did DeVonta look before the injury? As advertised? — from Philip Werner (@phillyDubn) on Twitter

Good question, Philip. I would say DeVonta Smith looked as advertised at the start of training camp. He is a smooth athlete and can create separation with his routes, but he also flashed speed at times. He had a deep catch against Steve Nelson during one-on-ones and a few other bright moments before getting sidelined.

Still, it would be wise to temper expectations at the start of the season. Rookie wide receivers often take a little time to adjust to the NFL, and Smith will be working back from an injury.