Whether Reagor is on the field for the first snap of the season will have everything to do with how the next few weeks go. If he has a solid camp and shows proficient understanding of the team’s offensive scheme, it’s easy to see the Eagles going with him. If Reagor needs more time to develop an understanding of the offense, Arcega-Whiteside could be the guy. A solid camp for the sophomore would go a long way, especially considering he’d give the team more diversity at the position, whereas Reagor would offer many of the same traits that Jackson offers.