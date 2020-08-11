The Pro Bowl right tackle missed the early phase of training camp in which players mostly did strength and conditioning work followed by an hour-long walkthrough. The team will ramp things up next Monday, when it will be allowed to hold padded practices. Johnson will have to build chemistry with Jason Peters, moving from left tackle to right guard, during this time. Peters, 38, is replacing Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles in June and is expected to miss the season.