Jordan Mailata came out relatively unscathed in his first NFL start at left tackle. He might not have done as well as the Eagles might want you to believe, but considering it was his first start on any level of football EVER, yeah, I can understand their excitement. If Nick Bosa had been in the lineup for the 49ers, it might have been a different story. And we should get a better read on Mailata’s progress Sunday when he faces the equally-as-good T.J. Watt. But I do believe that Mailata’s performance does warrant your question.