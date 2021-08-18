Good morning, Eagles fans! We’re one day away from the team’s second preseason game, against the New England Patriots.

First-year coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t revealed how much playing time his starters will receive on Thursday evening. During the team’s first exhibition, quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared in the first two series before he was replaced by Joe Flacco, who was replaced by Nick Mullens in the second half.

We’ll see if Sirianni takes a similar approach tomorrow.

Tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz get on same page quickly with Hurts

Hurts has established quick chemistry with his tight ends.

Of his seven pass attempts last week vs. the Steelers, four of them were to tight ends: three to Zach Ertz and one to Dallas Goedert. This is an interesting development considering Hurts’ tendencies to throw to the outside during his rookie season in 2020. Throughout training camp, it’s been a familiar sight to see Hurts work one-on-one with his tight ends and some of his receivers.

“He’s been doing a great job,” Goedert said of Hurts on Tuesday afternoon. “Our chemistry with Jalen, when we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re a well-oiled machine.”

Hurts’ highlight completion from last week’s preseason game was a 34-yarder to Goedert down the right sideline in the first quarter. Before the snap, Hurts made a check at the line of scrimmage and then found Goedert in stride.

“It was perfect,” Goedert said. “Right out in front, I was able to catch it and turn up quickly. It was a great ball. Good check. Good play.”