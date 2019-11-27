Good morning, Eagles fans! The last two games have been brutal, but there is hope on the horizon. The 5-6 Eagles have the NFL’s easiest schedule over the last five games, in terms of won-loss records for their opponents, and control their own destiny in the NFC East. They don’t have to win all five games to clinch the division title, however. Considering how they’ve looked for most of the season, it’s possible they won’t win out. But the 6-5 Cowboys have a tougher remaining schedule and haven’t exactly been giant killers (except, of course, for those lowly New York Giants).