It’s not just you, Alex. But good observation. Rodney McLeod has arguably been the Eagles’ most consistent player on defense this season. Aside from maybe the missed tackle on the first touchdown the Eagles allowed this season, the safety has yet to make an egregious error. Playing the post is often a thankless job. You have to cover this large patch of land and aren’t often involved in plays, but when the ball is thrown your way, it can often be at your expense. And then all of sudden you’ve had a bad game.