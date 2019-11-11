Good morning, Eagles fans. It should be a great, one, actually. The Eagles are back after a week spent resting up, and Sunday’s slate of games went well for the team. The Eagles didn’t have to strap on the pads, but they grabbed a share of first place in the NFC East as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-24. The wild card is still going to be a tall order, but the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers losing on Sunday helps the Eagles at least stay in that hunt. Below, we’ll discuss what the Eagles could learn from the Vikings’ win over the Cowboys, and where the Eagles stand now as the playoff race is in sight.