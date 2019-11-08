The two wins are continually minimized, but they weren’t empty. Winning at Buffalo is at least as hard, and arguably harder, than winning at Minneapolis (where they lost). In that win over the Bills the Eagles managed 31 points in their third consecutive road game against a very good defense in awful weather. They beat the Bears last week, and the Bears aren’t good as a whole but their defense is excellent. It was a game a winning team wins. A playoff team.