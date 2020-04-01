I hear where you’re coming from, Jason. Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the game. But I also understand GM Howie Roseman’s position on this. Hopkins had three years left on his contract. He wanted those three years torn up and he wanted a new deal. While adding a receiver of his caliber absolutely would’ve improved the overall talent level of the offense, it also potentially might’ve blown up the locker room. Agents for other players who had signed long-term deals, like defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, would’ve been calling Roseman and demanding the same treatment. Roseman also is trying to get his salary-cap ducks in a row going forward so he’ll be able to manage the cap around Carson Wentz’s huge contract, which has a $34 million cap number in 2021. He’ll be able to do that with a first-round rookie wide receiver. He wouldn’t be able to do it with the kind of contract he would’ve had to give Hopkins. If he traded for Hopkins, they almost certainly would’ve had to get rid of Cox and his contract. Maybe Lane Johnson as well. "The locker room matters in terms of how it’s feeling about things,'' former Eagles president Joe Banner said. "And it’s also fairly fragile. You can mix in the wrong person or make a couple of the wrong decisions that send the wrong message, and all of a sudden, what was a good strong locker room becomes more of a question mark.''