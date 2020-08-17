It’s still too early to make any judgments about any unit. But the offensive line appears to be in good shape. Losing Brandon Brooks, who is one of the two or three best guards in the league, was a blow. Jason Peters has never played inside, but I don’t think he’ll have any trouble with the transition. A bigger question with him is whether the 38-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler will be able to stay healthy. Their new left tackle, Andre Dillard, has added 20 pounds of muscle, which should help him immensely this season. And they’re in pretty good shape depth-wise.