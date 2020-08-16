Johnson is sure to have a take on nearly anything he is asked about, so reporters were glad to see him on their Zoom screens. Sunday, he endorsed right guard Brandon Brooks’ hints that Brooks might be able to return late this season from the torn left Achilles tendon Brooks suffered on June 15. Last year, Brooks returned in eight months from a right Achilles tear. Brooks, who has developed six-pack abs in honing his body from 350 to 295 pounds, got the boot off his left foot last week.