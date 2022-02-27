We’re back to a taste of spring today with lots of sun and temperatures expected to reach 50. Time to open a window or two.

Russian troops have advanced into Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, where they were met with street fighting, while the capital, Kyiv, remained eerily quiet after morning explosions.

Skip Philly’s museums and escape to an airy, inspirational oasis or a sculptural park in a nearby town. Here are some from our list of 19 particularly worth-it places.

🏰 The one that’s a castle: Spend an afternoon with a collection of 50,000 tools and machines like stagecoaches, weaving wheels, and a nautical compass that people used to shape America at Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle.

🎖️ The one with historic reenactments: Catch a show with British soldiers, Continental soldiers, and Quaker farmers at Brandywine Battlefield Park.

🌳 The one with the sculpture garden: Stroll around the verdant outdoor garden full of massive sculptures in Montco at Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College.

🖼️ The one that’s riverside with a view: Everywhere you look, soak in Brandywine Valley, including the works of art depicting your lush surroundings at Brandywine River Museum of Art.

Here’s the full list of must-visit museums in nearby towns.

At first, I blamed my kids. But then I realized scolding them for leaving their bedroom lights on had very little to do with the rising cost of my Peco bill.

Energy prices across the region have grown as much as 38% for electricity and nearly 20% for gas, according to data from the Public Utilities Commission.

What that looks like:

⚡ A typical Peco customer charged $171.25 in January for using 150 hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of gas saw a $46.90 increase in their monthly bill from January 2021.

🔥 A Philadelphia Gas Works customer who used the same amount of gas was billed $261.71 in January, a $37.91 increase from a year ago.

If there is solace, it’s that this increase isn’t happening just here but across the country at gas pumps and for people who use heating oil or propane. And with the war in Ukraine, experts believe an even tighter pinch on supply chains from world oil markets is inevitable.

Our reporter Andrew Maykuth has more on how soaring oil prices and a topsy-turvy winter have Philadelphians digging a little deeper into our wallets.

We asked you how you felt about the transition away from masks, and here’s what you had to say:

“It’s not that hard to use a simple tool besides vaccinations to keep yourself and others safer when you are inside.” — Joseph and Trudy

“We know masking is not 100% protection, it is imperfect, but it is certainly better than no masking. And dealing with fogged up eyeglasses is better than a hospital bed.” — Lee

“Objecting to wearing a mask is misplaced nonsense. They are still needed according to the data. Although they are not the most comfortable things in the world to wear, that should be the worst thing that should ever happen to the objectors!” — Irving

“It is way too early to remove the indoors vaccination and masking mandates.” — Joseph

“Moving past masks.” — Mike

“Overjoyed to take off my mask!!!!!!!!!!! However, as a healthcare provider, I’ll still be wearing PPE for an indefinite amount of time.” — Nancy

