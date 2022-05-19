It’s going to be another warm day reaching the 80s, but there’s rain in the forecast so bring your umbrella.

The heat is the start of temperatures that, if true, could break a few all-time records this weekend.

But first, for those of you who park in Philly’s bike lanes, an effort from the PPA along with some joint police agencies means you might find a ticket on your dashboard this fall.

And should Philly legalize backyard chickens? We have an argument for and against but I'm interested in your thoughts.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced a crackdown on cars parking in bike lanes this fall, with tickets and towing all on the table. Officers on bikes will target designated lanes in University City, Center City, and South Philly imposing fines as much as $76 for parking or idling in a bike lane.

Considering this has been a point of conversation between bike advocates and the city since 2014, it’s the kind of move that has some people very eager.

“I’m really excited about this program to hold motorists who abuse and encroach on bike lanes accountable,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

It’s also about safety. Vehicle crashes killed 41 bicyclists on city streets from 2011 through 2021, according to PennDot and Philadelphia Police Department statistics. At least 135 were injured. When residents park in bike lanes in front of their homes or contractors leave their vans there during a job, riders must often swerve into traffic.

Our reporter Thomas Fitzgerald delivers this report which taps the intersection of safety, accessibility, and, for some, gentrification.

What you should know today

Ready for a serious shot of pre-summer heat?

According to forecasters, it’s looking likely “we’re going to come close to breaking records this weekend,” with temperatures expected in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Though the daytime forecast looks to be very hot, it’s the warm nights this early that would qualify as rare — or at least they used to... Nighttime warming is one of the more well-documented symptoms of climate change, that’s likely related to urbanization and the increased water vapor generated by rising temperatures.

Some numbers that put this weekend in perspective:

🌞 3: The number of years in the last five that an overnight low failed to fall below 70 on a May 22 or earlier. It’s happened only four times between 1951 and 2000.

🌞 74: The expected forecast low which would set a record as the highest minimum temperature for a May 22.

🌞 95: The highest temperatures have reached in Philly on May 21, set in 1934.

🌞 96: The record temperature for a May 22, set in 1941.

Our reporter Anthony T. Wood has more on these temperatures and urges everyone to be alert for those certain Shore traffic jams this weekend.

