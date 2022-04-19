The rains are gone, but the temperatures remain as we’ll stay in the low 50s.

Today we’re in Northern Liberties, where students have walked out of classes on multiple days at Bodine High School protesting the administration they say has created a “toxic culture.”

And staffers, inmates, and others say the situation inside Philly jails has gone into full-blown crisis mode.

😷 Also, SEPTA defied city mandates with the announcement of lifting its own mask requirements late last night. Why is Philly back in mask-wearing mode while other cities are not? We asked a few experts.

Fights. Body-shaming. Administrators failing to act.

These are just a few of the grievances students at Bodine High, one of the city’s top high schools, said led to a decision to walk out of classes and hold a series of demonstrations.

Now, students along with some staff are calling for changes to the school’s current administration and felt this was the only way to garner attention. They say that reports of bullying, harassment, and discrimination arrive with little recourse.

“There’s been so many fights. [There are] no repercussions for anything. You can be late, you can fight, you can not come to school — no one gets called, nothing happens to anyone for anything. Nothing is reported,” said one Bodine teacher, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal.

Principal Michele Wilson-Dawson, who has led the school for three years, was unavailable for comment, according to Philadelphia School District officials. Wilson-Dawson’s lack of involvement is what one student suggests is part of the problem.

“This principal is totally absent — she stays in her office, with the door closed,” said Alexianie Negron, a junior. “Even if the students wanted to build [a] relationship with her, they couldn’t.”

Our reporter Kristen A. Graham has the latest on this situation, including a town hall held yesterday between administrators and the Bodine community.

What you should know today

People are dying at an alarming rate inside Philly jails.

Mark Subher could have been among them after being viciously attacked and stabbed multiple times inside his cell at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. He managed to survive, despite it taking over an hour to receive care from staff.

Subher was acquitted of an attempted-murder charge, but in his 22 months in jail, 25 people died — an annual jail mortality rate 77% higher than the national average. Of those, at least three died by suicide, five by homicide, and 10 by drug overdose. During at least two deaths, no staff was present, according to eyewitness accounts and internal documents obtained by The Inquirer.

In interviews and lawsuits, staff and prisoners have attributed the deaths, riots, and assaults to a dangerously short-staffed department, and the numbers tell the story:

644: The number of staff shortages in correctional officers. Over the last year, twice as many officers left as were hired.

20%: The average correctional officer staff shortage per shift inside Philly prisons.

90%: How high absenteeism has sometimes reached.

4,300: The number of prisoners inside Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. More than half still await trial.

Still, prison officials contend that despite these deficits, no units have been left unstaffed or even short-staffed.

Our reporter Samantha Melamed takes you inside the state of Philly prisons with her latest investigation, looking at the deficiencies, complaints, and the “aggressive hiring” we were told in a written response to our inquiry would resolve these challenges.

