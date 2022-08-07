It will be an ideal day for ice cream, just be prepared to eat it quickly. Temps are expected to reach the low-90s.

Over the last year, we followed a couple moving to Philly when everyone was fleeing the city.

We have the ultimate guide to soft-serve ice cream in Philly, the burbs and down the Shore.

Craig LaBan reviews a stellar solo restaurant debut in Ambler.

🎤 And now I’m handing over the microphone to real estate reporter Michaelle Bond:

Last July, I got an email from Bill Hauptman in Voorhees. He said he was a fan of The Inquirer’s real estate section and thought I might be interested in hearing about the home renovation he and his wife were starting soon. I get a lot of emails. But this project stood out for a few reasons.

One, the Hauptmans were recent empty nesters building the next phase of their lives, and we’d been featuring people making these kinds of life changes. Two, they were moving from the suburbs to the city when a lot of the talk at the time was about people fleeing cities for more space (and, presumably, less COVID) in suburbs. So they were bucking a trend. Three, I had written about the strain the pandemic was putting on the construction industry. So I wanted to see how the renovation went. And four, they were taking the uncommon step of combining two adjacent high-rise condos.

We followed their progress over the last year.

