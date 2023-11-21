The first dispensary of its kind | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It looks like we’ll have a cloudy and rainy day with a high of 50. The good news is that it should be clear by tomorrow when a lot of us will be traveling for Thanksgiving.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, I want to know your turkey day memories while in the city. It could be anything from a messy travel mishap to a wholesome family moment. 📮 Email me your Philly story for a chance to be featured in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Our lead story today focuses on a new Camden cannabis dispensary inside a neighborhood pharmacy.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Camden Apothecary opened with a soft launch Monday for elected officials and business leaders, making it one of about 50 adult-use cannabis retailers in New Jersey.

It is believed to be the first dispensary for medical and recreational marijuana in New Jersey to be inside a pharmacy, according to Anthony V. Minniti, the owner and operator of Bell Rexall Pharmacy.

How it works: The dispensary operates in its own section within the pharmacy. Customers can order online and pick up in a secured area in the store where they must show identification. Home-delivery options within a 25-mile radius will be available in about a week. Camden residents get a 5% discount on cannabis products and 25% off paraphernalia and merchandise.

Note: Camden has two cannabis dispensaries, and two more have been approved to open in the near future.

A group of strangers gathered on a recent Sunday to learn how to shroud, part of a growing “death-positive” movement in Philly.

The idea that death and dying can be part of life and does not have to be handled by walled-off specialists in expensive facilities has gained traction in recent years. These deathcare enthusiasts want to demystify and de-commercialize the end of life.

Many were drawn to the workshop by fliers posted around the city that read “Yes, you heard that right! ‘Shroud’ as in wrapping a dead body for burial.” The free event at the MAAS building promised a shrouding demonstration on a live human, and it also served as the first meeting of a nascent “deathcare volunteer group,” which has aims to help Philadelphians who cannot afford funeral costs prepare and bury their loved ones.

Notable quote: “I really want Philadelphia to be a death-positive hub on the East Coast,” said Isabel Knight, 29, the president of the National Home Funeral Alliance and the workshop’s organizer.

Knight’s vision is to have the grassroots group wash and shroud the dead for free, and perhaps transport bodies in personal vehicles with burial permits to cemeteries.

