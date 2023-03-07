Today should be mostly sunny with a high of 46.

In 1971, the Vet opened with a million-dollar, state-of-the-art playing surface: AstroTurf. Within ten years, the Phillies clinched its first World Series championship on that field.

Decades later, six former Phillies have died from the same brain cancer. After former relief pitcher David West died in 2022, the Inquirer decided to test the Vet’s turf.

Six former Phillies have died of glioblastoma — a particularly aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer.

The rate of brain cancer among Phillies who played at the Vet between 1971 and 2003 is about three times the average rate among adult men.

The Inquirer bought four souvenir samples of the fake grass that blanketed the stadium fields from 1977 to 1981 and tested them.

The results:

Tests run on two of the samples by Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environmental Testing found the turf contained 16 different types of PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances — so-called “forever chemicals.” The EPA has said it causes “adverse health effects that can devastate families.”

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested two other samples, and also found PFAS.

Important note: Although the dangers of drinking PFAS-contaminated water have been established, experts say that there isn’t sufficient data to fully understand the potential risks of inhaling forever chemicals or getting them on the skin from repeated contact with playing surfaces.

For even more information, we have a complete timeline of the history of AstroTurf, plus more information about how we found and tested samples of the Vet’s turf.

Sen. John Fetterman co-sponsored a rail safety bill with a bipartisan group of senators last week to try to avert future crises like the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

He did this while still in the hospital undergoing treatment for depression.

Fetterman’s office points to this as an example of the freshman Democrat staying engaged with his job.

How it works: One of his top aides visits Fetterman at the hospital most mornings, briefs him for an hour on updates from Capitol Hill, and asks for input on thorny questions. Aides in Pennsylvania opened offices across the state, hired staff to reach out to constituent groups, and set up operations for constituent services.

It’s not a secret that Senate staffers handle much of the work in Congress.

But some Senate aids say workarounds can only go so far.

