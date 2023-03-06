About 30 Building 21 students showed up to Strawberry Mansion for class, but others won’t be penalized, district says

Few Building 21 students showed up for in-person instruction at Strawberry Mansion High School Monday, the first day the Philadelphia School District had asked families to relocate their children to a new building after damaged asbestos forced extensive remediation at the West Oak Lane high school.

Empty SEPTA shuttle buses along 65th Street near Limekiln Pike waited for Building 21 students to be shuttled to Mansion, at 31st and Ridge about six miles away. Only about 22 of the school’s 390 students eventually boarded one bus, and by 10:15 a.m., students’ expected start time on the first relocation day, staff estimated roughly 30 Building 21 students showed up at Mansion.

At a contentious meeting Sunday, frustrated parents told Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and others they did not want their children relocating to Mansion because of safety fears.

“My son is not allowed in North Philly,” parent Melvinia Hall said at Sunday’s meeting, fighting tears. “He will not be here Monday, he will not be here Tuesday. He is not coming to this school.”

Hall’s older son was shot and killed not far from Mansion.

Since the district announced Friday they were moving Building 21 to Mansion, parents pleaded with the district to come up with an alternative — another building, or virtual instruction, which took place Thursday and Friday after the school dismissed early Wednesday.

» READ MORE: Asbestos is forcing Philly students to switch buildings. 200 parents showed up to tell the district ‘no way.’

Watlington and other district officials had initially said the state would not allow them to continue virtual learning, but on Sunday night, Tomás Hanna, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, changed course, saying that the meeting had made clear what families were feeling.

“As a result, parents whose children do not feel safe traveling to Strawberry Mansion High School for in-person learning will be marked as excused,” Hanna wrote in a letter to families. “Families will need to provide the administration with a written excusal demonstrating their concern. Students must still complete the classroom assignments.”

Hanna, who recently left the Pennsylvania Department of Education as chief talent officer, said the district will work with the state to “explore the potential for virtual instruction until the building work is completed.”

“We will continue to provide you with updates,” Hanna wrote. “Again, we thank you for your cooperation as we work to provide healthy and safe learning environments for our students.”

Though Building 21 staff were on hand at Mansion, the low number of students attending meant that they would not be receiving live instruction. Instead, staff said, the plan was to split students up into small groups in classrooms where they would complete assignments posted online.

Shuttle buses have been promised to take students to Mansion and back to Building 21 at least through Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.