1,428 years of wisdom | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a cloudy Wednesday, Philly.

Aging is not a destination, nor is it a privilege we’re guaranteed. The Inquirer’s opinion team asked a panel of Pennsylvanians over 100 years old for advice, wisdom, and insights on what matters most.

Advertisement

And TikTok influencers were recruited to a “content house” on the Main Line to strategize ahead of the 2024 election. Read on for these stories and more.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

What makes a life well-lived?

Fourteen Philly-area centenarians sat for video interviews with The Inquirer to share what they’ve learned in 100 years. We asked about their proudest accomplishments, the nature of love, the biggest changes they have seen in their lifetimes, and more.

Here’s a sample of their responses:

💯 What is the secret to living to 100 years old? Eat salad, drink water, exercise, don’t worry so much, and “keep breathing.”

💯 What advice would you give to younger people? Touch grass, stay in school, belong to something, and be kind to others — after all, “that’s the whole point of living.”

💯 What dating advice do you have to share? “Not much!” “Go slowly.” “Just act normal.”

With ages ranging from 99 to 109, these folks count a combined 1,428 years of wisdom. Watch them give advice here.

Pair these interviews with a must-read essay by opinion editor Devi Lockwood, the brain behind this project, who explains how speaking with some of the oldest living Pennsylvanians changed her — and why age is the sum of a life’s small moments.

Memes are shaping public discourse about the presidential election. Some of them are coming from inside an extravagant Gladwyne residence-turned-election-themed content house.

Backed by a Democratic donor hub, 20 influencers from around the country spent a recent weekend making social media content about the importance of voting in Pennsylvania. The goal was to reach young people where they are — the internet — and encourage them to learn about, and ultimately vote for, Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There are ways to be authentic about messaging,” said A.B. Burns-Tucker, the California-based lawyer known as iamlegallyhype who joined the Montgomery County weekend. “How would you talk about this issue in your group text with your friends?”

Politics reporter Aliya Schneider goes deep into the Harris-themed hype house, and why the online attention economy is crucial for the election.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

South Philadelphia musician Dave Peterson is blitzing the city with stickers in hopes he’ll find what?

A) A drummer

B) A lost pet squirrel

C) A kidney donor

D) A romantic partner

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

🕺 Jamming to: The Phillies’ new post-win mix, thanks to three brothers from Northeast Philly.

⚡ A fan of: Dhwani Saraiya’s artwork turning Philly athletes into superheroes.

🏈 Watching: Michael Vick in Prime Video’s new docuseries, The Evolution of the Black Quarterback.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: A rebelliously decorated Port Richmond landmark

PIG RIFT AFIRE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Rosalind Holtzman, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Fanatics. The company’s Philly-area founder, Michael Rubin, and his business partner, the media mogul Jay-Z, just launched the new Fanatics sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort.

Photo of the day

Now it’s time to get that first-round bye, fellas.

👋 See you tomorrow. ‘Til then, be well.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.