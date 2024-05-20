Keeping kids safe from guns | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week. Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

An alarming number of Philadelphia children have shot themselves with guns found inside their homes in recent years. A regional hospital system aims to curb that by giving away free gun locks, as well as counseling families about where and how they store their weapons.

And the 76ers want to make payments in lieu of taxes, a.k.a. PILOTs, instead of paying property taxes at their proposed downtown arena — which experts say would effectively create a city subsidy. Let’s get into these stories and more.

Through parent education and a gun lock giveaway program, physicians at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia are working to reverse a troubling trend.

Dark statistics: Guns have become the leading cause of death for American children. In Philadelphia, 17 children and teens shot themselves in 2023, accidentally or otherwise — a sharp increase from five years prior. Three died.

Efforts for change: CHOP has provided hundreds of free cable locks to families, and keypad safes are on the way. Pediatricians are also having judgment-free conversations with parents who own guns about safe firearm storage.

The bottom line: “We want to do everything we can to keep children from dying,” the attending physician leading CHOP’s efforts told The Inquirer.

CHOP aims to be the first institution in the region to formally integrate gun safety across its hospital system. Gun violence reporter Ellie Rushing has the details on the initiative.

The 76ers have said repeatedly that they wouldn’t use city taxpayer money to construct their proposed Center City arena. But experts say the $1.3 billion project would likely end up using city resources anyway, if they pursue a PILOT arrangement like the Sixers want.

🏀 PILOTs, or payments in lieu of taxes, are common for tax-exempt, property-owning organizations such as universities and medical institutions. The amount these orgs pay to the city are often much less than their property taxes would be.

🏀 Stadiums use PILOTs, too, though they’re structured differently than nonprofit PILOTs. All three South Philly stadiums benefit from them. Lincoln Financial Field’s hypothetical tax bill, for instance, is nearly $7 million; it pays just $2 million in PILOTs.

🏀 How much would the Sixers pay? Though few specifics are available, estimates put the amount around $4 million per year.

Politics reporter Sean Collins Walsh breaks down the state law that governs stadium PILOTs, how the Sixers might apply it, and what’s next for the controversial arena proposal.

⛱️ Planning: Summer trips to the Shore with this guide to short-term rentals.

☕ Visiting: University City’s new Karak Cha House, the chai spot Philly didn’t know it was missing.

💪 Celebrating: A new mural for Wobblies union leader Ben Fletcher, a rare Black labor official in his time.

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce and a 2017 alumna, addressed graduates at Cabrini University’s final commencement on Sunday.

“As our last graduating class, know that your network of alumni still exists and support from the Cabrini community will be surrounding you wherever life takes you,” she said during a tearful speech.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Joe Sagittarius, who has a story about how the Schuylkill allegedly influenced Hollywood:

“Go ahead, make my day.”

You know the phrase — it was recently uttered by Biden during his debate challenge to Trump — but are you aware the iconic Sudden Impact quote has a Philly connection? Joe Stinson, the screenwriter, grew up in South Philly; but this story goes back 60 years to when three crew wannabes pushed off from Vesper’s dock on my first day as a coxswain.

We joined the crew team with high aspirations but for weeks had no assignments. If we were to ever see the water, boldness was required. Heeding destiny’s call, we pretended to be on daily training and launched our boat. My crew was two South Philly chaps, Joe Stinson as stroke, and Larry Ricci as bow. Moments after pushing off it became clear my rowers’ skills were nonexistent. Ignoring my commands, we drifted into the middle of the channel and toward the falls south of the boathouses.

Swift action was needed to avoid floating over the falls, so I grabbed the cable that stretched from either bank to halt our destruction. I began to bark opposite rowing commands and Stinson questioned if it was the best procedure for our situation. Infuriated, I grouched, “I’ll pull myself onto this cable and let you two fools float over the falls.” Stinson smiled sarcastically and countered, “I don’t think you have the guts.” His remark recalled the retort used by Father McGinty, our prefect of discipline, when cautioning students poised to embark on an infraction. I stared coldly into Stinson’s eyes and uttered, “Go ahead and make my day.” Stinson, a model student, was unaware of Moose McGinty’s threat.

Upon hearing my retort, he nodded his head. Obviously, it made an impression as he and Ricci submitted to my commands, which worked; or, more likely, the current subsided. Either way, we successfully reversed direction and stuttered-stroked back to Vesper Boat House as if we had just finished a routine workout.

Thanks for starting your week with The Inquirer! Back at it tomorrow.

