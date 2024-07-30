Clean and green, but not for long | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. This Tuesday is set to be partly sunny, with a chance of showers and high temps in the mid-80s.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s Office of Clean and Green aimed to deep clean every city neighborhood this summer. Halfway through the program, Philly 311 data shows that trash complaints have not receded.

Advertisement

And columnist Mike Sielski, who is in Paris covering the Games, made a surprising discovery near the Olympic village: a sandwich shop selling a Frenchified version of Philadelphia’s most famous food creation. His review? Le cheesesteak is actually ... good.

Find these stories and many more below.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The block-by-block cleaning that’s part of the Parker administration’s “clean and green” pledge is well underway, with leaf blowers, street sweepers, and water trucks on track to visit every Philly neighborhood this summer.

Residents say they’re grateful for the attention. But they also question the program’s long-term impact: “It doesn’t last, because people keep littering,” one Kensington resident said.

Their concerns are captured in the data. A new Inquirer analysis found that garbage-related complaints made to Philly311 are trending up, and did not decline after the start of the cleaning and greening initiative.

What solutions might have a longer-lasting effect? Residents suggested more trash cans, more accountability for illegal dumpers, and more reliable trash pickup. Some of that is on the way.

The Inquirer’s Ximena Conde and Saara Ghani detail the impact of efforts so far, and the city’s plans to further address sanitation issues.

What you should know today

Whether you’re in Tokyo, Istanbul, or Paris, if you’re a Philadelphian abroad and you find a Philly-themed restaurant, you have to eat there. It’s just the rules.

🇫🇷 While covering the Olympics this week, Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski decided to see if any local establishments had attempted to recreate our finest delicacy, the cheesesteak. His search led him to the straightforwardly named FRENCH CHEESE STEAK. (The French are nothing if not direct.)

🥖 Sielski’s chief — and entirely reasonable — question for the proprietor: Why?

🧀 “He created the concept because he wanted to try the sandwich,” the shop owner’s son translated for Sielski. “He knew in Philadelphia it was very famous. He wanted to do a French cheesesteak because France is the country of cheese.”

🧅 Fair enough. And the result didn’t taste half bad, according to the sports writer.

The biggest shocker of his review, though? The only other Americans he met while dining there were Cowboys fans. Read Sielski’s well-stuffed column for his take on this Frenchified slice of home.

🧠 Trivia time

Seven-year-old Mikey Williams of South Jersey is off to the second round of the national Kids ____ Championship.

A) Baking

B) Break dancing

C) Tee ball

D) Mullet

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

💻 Learning: How to spot misinformation online and avoid falling for false claims during this presidential election.

📽️ Planning: Our viewing schedule for this weekend’s BlackStar Film Festival.

⚽ Watching: The Union’s Jack McGlynn and Nathan Harriel play against Guinea at 1 p.m., plus a bunch of other local Olympians.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The pediatric surgeon who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

RANDA FLOATS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to John Buhring, who solved Monday’s anagram: Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla. Lawyers for the electric car company will gather in a Delaware courtroom Friday to again ask for approval for a record stock grant worth around $50 billion for Musk.

Photo of the day

Have a great Tuesday. I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.