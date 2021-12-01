Hope you’re off to a strong Wednesday. We’re looking at temperatures topping out in the high 40s. Today’s top story is one that affects many of us across the region: Comcast dropping a rate hike just in time for the holidays.

And the Temple community is still in shock as students and faculty continue to mourn the shooting of law school hopeful Samuel Collington.

It seems inflation is hitting everything. Now we can add our Xfinity cable and broadband to the list.

Comcast said a rate hike is coming later this month for tens of millions of customers across some of its television packages, internet, and even the hardware it comes with.

For customers with TV and internet services, the monthly cost of a modem rental plus broadcast and regional sports fees has risen by 82% since 2018 — those sports offerings being arguably the only feature keeping customers locked into the Philly cable giant.

Our reporter Christian Hetrick has more on what you can expect in your bill.

What you should know today

Despite Philly police hinting at having a person of interest in the shooting death of Temple senior Samuel Collington, the shooting, the second in as many weeks near campus, has the Temple community on edge.

“Students are afraid, Parents are afraid. Parents are afraid for their student’s safety,”

– Bradley Smutek, president of Temple’s student government.

Collington’s murder came just days after the slaying of 18-year-old Ahmir Jones, who wasn’t a student but who was also killed near campus. Students and parents are demanding action from university leadership.

Our reporters Susan Snyder and Ellie Rushing have more on this continuing story.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Question for you hockey fans out there, specifically you Flyers fans. Claude Giroux is one of the longest-tenured athletes in the city, but some feel trading him could actually benefit the Flyers. Today’s question: What year did a fresh-faced Giroux arrive in Philly? The answer is in this story — and we’ve also got more on Giroux and his potential future.

Photo of the day

