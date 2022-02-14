It’s a frigid start to the week, with temperatures topping out in the low 30s today — a complete change from the spring-like temps we savored 72 hours ago.

Today we unveil our brand new COVID-19 tracker, which breaks down what the latest data says about the pandemic in our region.

Also, we look at local trans swimmer Lia Thomas and how she’s fueling change. And for you Valentine’s Day lovers out there, we’ve got Philly’s best spots for chocolates and flowers.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If we liken coronavirus cases to a wave, our region is currently experiencing the fall. Of course, the peaks and crests have been influenced by new variants, vaccines, changes in weather, and shifts in how we gather indoors.

Some figures to consider:

52%: The rate by which new cases have fallen in Philly over the last two weeks. That makes for a moderate level of spread, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

65%: The number of people recorded as having their first shot of the vaccine in Pennsylvania. That decreases to 26% for those who have received boosters.

4,844: The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic.

Our new tracker provides a look at the state of the pandemic across Pennsylvania, as well as in parts of New Jersey and Delaware. That includes:

📉 How cases have changed over time

📉 How area hospitals are faring

📉 The percentage of people vaccinated

📉 And how your county compares to the rest of the state.

Brought to you by a team of our reporters, data journalists, and interactive designers, our new tracker is a real-time look at COVID-19 in Philly and wherever you may reside.

What you should know today

As Penn swimmer Lia Thomas continues to make waves both in and out of the pool, it’s important to understand who she is and how her desire to be trans a college athlete is causing a ripple effect in the NCAA.

Thomas, who has recorded the fastest women’s swim times in the nation women in two events, is at the center of a heated debate over transgender athletes.

Our reporter Ellie Rushing has this deep dive into who Lia Thomas is, her dominance as a college swimmer, the reaction from her supporters, and the critics who say she has an unfair biological advantage.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

“There is no history with Black history.” These were the words of a local curriculum director, whose South Jersey high school adopted completion of an African American history course as a prerequisite for graduation in 2021. Today’s question: Do you know which school district? Take a guess and then find the answer here.

a. Camden School District

b. Cherry Hill School District

c. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

Photo of the day

Have a great start to your week, Philly. Until tomorrow…👋🏽