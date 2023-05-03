Find your mayoral match | Morning Newsletter

Happy hump day. Expect a cloudy day and a high near 55.

We’re less than two weeks from the primary election. Since Philly’s 100th mayor is likely to be Democrat, this is the one that could define the race.

If you’re still undecided, our lead story is a new interactive to help you parse through all the noise ... and maybe learn something new about yourself.

The main contenders in the Philly mayor’s race are all Democrats, but even small differences of opinion can make all the difference in the primary election.

Circumstances around policy choices can change over time, so we opted to ask more questions that represent the candidates’ stances on current issues at a broader, more philosophical level.

Individualist approaches tend to rely more on private citizens and businesses to solve problems. Collectivist policies see problems as structural and place more responsibility on the government to fix societal concerns.

Basically, we’re asking you specific questions to discover the approach that best describes both your own perspective and which mayoral candidates align with you.

Click here to get your answers.

Philly Tropical Treats stands out because kids are welcome there after school.

Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes how rare that’s become in light of the new curfew at the Fashion District for people under 18, or a recent carnival in South Philly that banned minors without an adult.

But school administrators from Young Scholars Charter School are pushing back. They aren’t happy with students lingering rather than going straight home citing safety concerns.

In her own words:

“I’m not encouraging young people to hang out in any commercial establishment ... But when the weather is nice, I can’t blame them for not wanting to rush inside. When I was the same age as Young Scholars students, we used to jump rope after classes let out for 30 minutes or so before heading home. Many students these days don’t have that option.”

Continue reading to follow Armstrong’s take on the lack of options available for young people.

What you should know today

Meet Mafalda Thomas-Bouzy.

From 10 feet up in the air, she’s been stilt-walking on streets, weddings, and runways for the past 22 years.

It all started when she was on cultural exchange in Tobago studying folk dance when she met a stilt walker, known as a moko jumbie in the West Indies. The tradition, believed to have been originated in West Africa that roughly translates to “healer” and “spirit” was considered a “keeper of the village.”

From the first time she was that far up, she was hooked. She brought a pair of stilts back with her to Philadelphia and the rest is history. She’s also teaches children so they can become moko jumbies too.

Notable quote: “In concrete jungles, kids need a way to look down the road and see a brighter future, and stilts can do that,” she said. “It gives them a a super power, it gives them a responsibility, a position, a role to protect their city, to look out for their community, and to be a keeper of the village.”

Keep reading to learn the full story of Sistah Mafalda, a cultural dancer and storyteller.

