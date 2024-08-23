🏈 For the girls | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

With the start of the new school year comes another athletic season, including girls’ flag football. We have the story on why the sport is poised for big growth in the region, thanks to both the Eagles and local players’ enthusiasm.

And as Starbucks joins the pumpkin-spice party in Philadelphia and beyond, we ask: What’s behind Halloween in August?

For Philly girls who grew up loving football, it could be tough to imagine getting to play the sport themselves. Until now.

Run it back: The opportunity gap began to shrink in 2022 when the Philadelphia Eagles established their girls’ flag football league, starting with 16 teams from local high schools. The program has grown over three seasons to 1,600 players representing 65 teams at eastern Pennsylvania schools.

Fly like an eagle: The Eagles lowered a participation barrier for many girls by connecting them to needed equipment — including $100,000 worth of sports bras. But it’s the enthusiastic players who are making the program thrive.

Pass it on: “Some girls that may not play sports may pick up flag football and it’d give them an opportunity at the next level [to] just have fun and have that team atmosphere that some girls don’t have,” recent Archbishop Wood grad Ava Renninger, the 2024 Catholic League MVP and Pennsylvania champion, told The Inquirer. “I think it’s something that schools should look at to add.”

The hype comes four years before the sport is set to be played in the Olympics for the first time. Will we see some of these local athletes playing in Los Angeles?

Eagles reporter Olivia Reiner has the story.

The cool weather this week may have fooled you, but it’s still very much summertime. Not that that matters to the pumpkin spice peddlers.

🎃 Starbucks started selling spiced lattes this week — its earliest release ever — while Wawa, Krispy Kreme, and 7-Eleven have already rolled out their versions. And Halloween decorations, like those delightfully horrifying 12-foot Home Depot skeletons, have been on sale for weeks.

🎃 When did October begin its creep into August? Blame the PSL, one local expert says. And don’t expect it to stop as long as consumers are buying.

🎃 Staff writer Tony Wood explains the economics behind Augtober.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from last summer on what bared skin is acceptable in public. Is nudity ever legal in Philadelphia?

Short answer, yes — if it’s part of a protest. That’s why hundreds get away with participating in the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride (happening this year on Saturday). But if you’re ripping off your top in Rittenhouse Square just to feel the cool breeze all over, don’t be surprised if police swoop in.

Society has a long and fascinating history of naked protest. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

