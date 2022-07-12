It’s a hot one out there, with a high temperature near 92 degrees. And showers and thunderstorms are likely later today.
First, a rising number of Philly’s gun violence victims are women and girls, with hundreds killed or wounded in the city since 2020.
Plus, SEPTA is getting rid of a piece of Philly’s history to make room for modern concrete.
More than 650 women have been shot in Philadelphia since 2020, demonstrating a troubling trend in which an increasing number of Philly’s gun violence victims are women. In 2015, women were 8% of the city’s shooting victims; that portion is now up to 13%, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.
At least a dozen of the women shot since 2020 have been pregnant, according to an Inquirer analysis of hospital records and news accounts.
“Seeing the traditionally vulnerable population of children and women becoming victims tells you the sense of security is just totally lost,” said Chidinma Nwakanma, an emergency medicine doctor at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, pictured above. ⬆️ “That loss of safety and security is debilitating in a community — even the ones among us who are supposed to be protected are not.”
My colleague Marina Affo tells us more.
Key areas of the Pinelands are beginning to slowly reopen after the massive fire there last month.
The original Tony Luke’s steak shop in South Philadelphia is changing its name.
The state board that oversees Philly’s long-term financial plans has been extended for 25 years. It had been set to expire next year.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman may be campaigning for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, but that didn’t stop him from renting a plane to fly over N.J. beachgoers this past weekend. The banner on the plane read: “HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ♥ JOHN.”
Here are some of the best things to do with your kids in Philly this week.
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company is requesting permission to sell over-the-counter birth control in the U.S.
Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.
SEPTA has been digging up granite paving stones known as Belgian blocks to make room for concrete that will anchor new rails. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Street Railway Historical Society is scrambling to save what they say is an important piece of Philly’s history.
What are Belgian blocks?
The stones were created in the post-Civil War era as a more-stable alternative to cobblestone. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they were key to the electric streetcar industry, which linked Center City to West Philadelphia.
Why is SEPTA digging them up?
Safety. SEPTA says the Belgian blocks can loosen over time, which could put trolleys at risk of derailment.
“Technology improves,” said David Montvydas, chief engineer of the authority’s engineering, construction, and maintenance division. “We’ve got a better, more resilient way of building our track now and that’s where we should be.”
Why should you care?
Amy Lambert, preservation architect and president of the University City Historical Society, says we have a “lack of a real embrace of our history and historical resources — in a city that’s an actual treasure trove of them.”
My colleague Thomas Fitzgerald takes a closer look at the history.
