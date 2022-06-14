Expect a considerable drop from yesterday’s hot weather. We’ll still be in the 80s today with a chance of an afternoon shower.

Today, we dive into local reaction to the bipartisan framework deal created to stem the flow of guns flooding America’s streets.

Also, Philadelphia is suffering from a shortage of staff in the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the office is not accredited, which some say poses a bigger issue.

And, I personally can’t think of anything better to start my day off with than reading about the inspirational impact of Dawn Staley in women’s sports 🔒, in the latest conversation from The Inquirer Sports’ Title IX series.

On Sunday, a bipartisan Senate agreement on gun safety was announced. The framework, negotiated by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, looks to increase investments in mental-health services, require background checks for buyers under age 21, and further limit gun ownership among convicted domestic abusers.

We heard from a few local legislators on what this move potentially means for gun control, especially in the aftermath of recent mass shootings.

Here’s what a few had to say about the agreement.

🗣️ Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.): “[I’m] encouraged by the emerging bipartisan deal on gun legislation. While we need to do more to close loopholes and keep weapons of war off our streets, this deal is an important first step.”

🗣️ U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Pa.): “[It’s a] step forward for the children. … I’m not going to be one to try to pick it apart, we need everybody working together.”

🗣️ Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.): “This framework does not have everything my Democratic colleagues and I would like to see in a gun violence prevention package … [but it’s a] meaningful step forward.”

Our reporter Zoe Greenberg has more on the agreement and what local pols are saying about it.

Last week, we delivered an article on a report examining the city’s mishandling of the remains of MOVE bombing victims. The same independent report also exposed deficiencies in the city’s understaffed Medical Examiner’s Office.

The report sheds light on the fact that Philly has too few investigators and pathologists to effectively keep pace with the city’s deaths — exacerbated by a raging opioid epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a record number of homicides.

However, even if a staff shortage were surprising, some say it’s even more unusual that Philly is one of the only major cities in which its medical examiner’s office isn’t accredited by a national professional organization, a standard process that ensures quality standards are being met.

Our reporters Jason Laughlin and Aubrey Whelan dive into the deficiencies and just how long it may take to get the city up to speed. 🔒

👀 Watching: What will come of the push from Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers to impeach Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner.

🦄 Loving: How Terrill “Ya Fav Trashman” Haigler described seniors at Frankford High School during their graduation ceremony Monday.

🚯 Sharing: This op-ed on how Philly can better catch people illegally dumping.

