The struggle to heal | Morning Newsletter

We’re passing the microphone to reporter Rodrigo Torrejón to talk about his important story on a mother and daughter who were injured by the same bullet during a shooting and their struggle to heal.

And former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez is suspending her mayoral campaign, saying the flood of money into the race from self-funding candidates and outside spending groups made it impossible for her to keep up.

When I met Shaina Moore, she was still on crutches two weeks after being shot in the leg as she walked with her children just blocks from her Strawberry Mansion home.

She was kind and strong and open about an experience she was not eager to relive. She spoke to me about the fear that coursed through her when she heard the gunshots. The anger she feels toward the shooters. And the anguish she felt when she learned that her 2-year-old daughter had also been shot. These were difficult conversations, but I’m grateful Moore trusted me enough to share her feelings.

Keep reading for more on this family’s story.

