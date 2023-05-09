🔎 The case of the missing windows | Morning Newsletter

Today should be partly cloudy with a high of 60.

For more than a century, two rose-shaped stained glass windows sat untouched high above the pews at the Hickman Temple A.M.E. in West Philly.

But last year, the church was sold to a new pastor, and he sold the windows for $6,000. Turns out, they were rare Tiffany glass.

Our lead story follows the story of how the discovery unfolded.

When Emmanuel Christian Center purchased the historic church building from Hickman Temple A.M.E, the new pastor, William Brownlee Sr., had a vision to modernize and renovate.

The 15,000-square-foot space was originally built in 1901 for St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, and it had deteriorated over the years.

When an architectural salvager offered to take more than a dozen stained-glass windows and other furnishings off Brownlee’s hands in the fall, the new pastor was happy to make a deal. He sold the whole lot, including the two rose windows, for $6,000.

But those two rose windows were rare Tiffany pieces.

They’re now going to be up for auction on May 18 with an estimated sale price between $150,000 to $250,000 each.

What you should know today

It’s pretty fitting that a city named “Hellertown” would be the first to get an after-school Satan Club.

Citing the First Amendment protections, a federal judge ordered the Saucon Valley School District to allow the After School Satan Club, sponsored by The Satanic Temple, to meet on its property.

So far, six students have signed up, and more are expected.

The preliminary injunction that was granted May 1 is the latest development in a months-long, emotionally fraught controversy that saw the club get district approval to meet only to have it rescinded.

Note: New Jersey and Delaware currently don’t have After School Satan Clubs.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Matt Pond’s band isn’t called Matt Pond PA anymore.

What’s the band’s new name?

A) The Peculiar Lines

B) The Natural Lines

C) Monotony

D) The Lighthouse

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Longtime South Jersey power broker George Norcross said he wants to ease back from politics, but some observers aren’t convinced.

📰 Reading: A high-stakes Philadelphia City Council race is brewing in Kensington. Gentrification, housing, and the future of the neighborhood are the main issues at play.

🍽️ Anticipating: Our next Reddit AMA in r/PhiladelphiaEats is today at 3:30 p.m. Restaurant critic and drink columnist Craig LaBan will tackle all your questions about his trip to the region of Mexico that has been the primary source of Mexican migration to Philly over the past two decades.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: This used to be a popular spot for skateboarders in Philly

ELKA PROV

Hint: This used to be a popular spot for skateboarders in Philly

ELKE PROV

Cheers to Kevin Keene, who correctly guessed Monday's answer: Kurt Vile.

Photo of the day

