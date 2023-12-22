The biggest Title IX award in history | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

You made it to Friday. It’s another cool and mostly sunny day with a high near 40.

Last week, a federal jury in Philadelphia found that Thomas Jefferson University had conducted a gender-biased investigation against a former male professor involved in a sexual assault investigation.

That ruling, and the $15 million awarded to John Abraham, rocked the world of Title IX. Our lead story examines the broader implications of the verdict on college campuses and beyond.

Last week, a jury found that Jefferson failed to impartially investigate orthopedic surgeon John Abraham’s claim that he was also a victim in an encounter in which he was accused of rape.

This victory marked the largest-ever verdict under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

Catch up quick: Abraham’s case stemmed from a June 2018 party he hosted for Jefferson’s orthopedic medical residents and hospital staff. A female medical resident said she woke up in his bed and accused him of raping her while she was intoxicated. Abraham said she forced herself on him after she plied him with alcohol. Both said they were too drunk to consent.

A rare occurrence: This was one of only seven trials nationwide in which a man accused of sexual misconduct has ended up before a federal jury in the past 12 years. Legal experts also say this is the first time a male professor, accused by a female subordinate, won his case against a university at trial. One called the case “highly, highly unusual” and the verdict “very dramatic.”

Growing concerns: Advocates for female survivors of abuse fear Abraham’s win underscores a disturbing trend of wealthy men accused of misconduct using civil courts to humiliate and undermine accusers.

Sending a message: The verdict also puts university leaders on alert to take seriously — and equally investigate — a male’s allegations of sexual assault by a female, experts say, regardless of any power dynamic between a professor and a student.

Keep reading for more on what went down in the courtroom and the potential future impact to Title IX and universities. You can also listen to audio snippets of Abraham’s trial testimony.

Most families in the United States build and pass down wealth through home ownership. This is especially true in Philadelphia, where a large share of residents are homeowners.

But what if the value of their homes were undercut due to their location?

That’s what the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia uncovered in their analysis of seven decades of property value data. It found that residents in majority-Black and majority-Latino neighborhoods have lost out on building wealth from 1950 to 2022.

This is because their homes haven’t appreciated at the same rate as homes in white neighborhoods. Essentially, property values in neighborhoods where most residents were white grew a lot faster than property values where most residents were not, per the nonprofit.

The financial impact of this disparity: Homeowners in Black and Latino neighborhoods collectively would have $57 billion more in property wealth if their homes appreciated at the same rate.

Keep reading for more takeaways from the analysis and possible solutions to help rectify home value inequities.

What you should know today

