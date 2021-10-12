Good morning.

We’re bringing you an investigation into the $10 million the Pennsylvania legislature spent on private lawyers. We found that lawmakers routinely shielded the purpose of the legal expenses. Meanwhile, we’re also taking you on a wild bird’s WILD ride.

Over the last two years, the Pennsylvania legislature spent nearly $10 million on private lawyers for reasons that are (in many cases) impossible to identify.

It routinely shielded the purpose of those expenses, hiding which lawmakers and their staffs required representation — and why, according to our investigation. A review of thousands of pages of legal invoices and engagement letters from 2019 and 2020 by The Caucus and Spotlight PA shows the cases ranged from public records fights to secret personnel problems to attempts to overturn last year’s presidential election.

In many instances, Republicans and Democrats in both chambers made the reason for hiring lawyers invisible, flouting case law that requires them to make those critical details public. Other records were so vague it was impossible to identify the reason for the representation.

An objectively gorgeous falcon is soaring into our lives on the wings of a truly interesting story.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Game Commission decided that a reclusive forest dweller needed to be moved from a threatened species list to endangered.

And that’s not really flying with Mike Dupuy, a falconer who’s raised the bird-celebrity since it was a chick. Now that the species is officially endangered in the state, it’s unclear whether any of the state’s 200-plus licensed falconers like Dupuy would be allowed to take one to raise and fly.

But Dupuy’s a self-professed rebel of the falconry world who believes the study was insufficient, and he comes from “a long line of troublemakers,” he tells reporter Jason Nark.

Opinions

“At least a handful of residents emerge from their homes just before 8 each evening and walk to the corners at the intersection of Emlen Street and West Mount Airy Avenue for the observance,” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about how Mount Airy residents gathered to lift George Floyd’s name.

Ben Simmons comes crawling back to the Sixers to save money if not face, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

Members of the medical community need to rededicate themselves to researching young people of color and mental health myths, Saul Levin and Regina James write.

