Today, we have a story on how Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is not pivoting toward the center as some expected.

Then, we look at the Frankford gym that’s home to four undefeated UFC fighters.

Often when candidates run in a primary, they take positions closer to the extreme edges of the spectrum (far left if you’re a Democrat, far right if you’re a Republican) to win over their party’s voters. Generally, those candidates pivot to the middle for the general election to attract voters from the other party.

But Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano hasn’t pivoted. While many Republicans are talking about gas prices and inflation, Mastriano appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, hired a former Trump campaign lawyer, and brought up Nazi Germany when criticizing political opponents.

My colleague Andrew Seidman has the full story.

“Philly is a hard city and hard cities breed fighters. [My fighters] bring a lot of sh– in here, a lot of hard times. ... But at the same time, they’re proud.”

“We’re a family and these are my brothers and sisters in this gym. There are no egos here. ... I’m proud to say I’m a Philly fighter.”

“My answer to his father was that he is destined to be a UFC fighter. I don’t know if he’s going to be a champion, but I know at least top five, and right now we’re already close to that.”

Read Kerith Gabriel’s story on the special talent coming out of one Frankford gym.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The Philadelphia Police Department will see a $30 million increase in its next budget, effective July 1. Today’s question: What is the 2023 budget? Take a guess, and find the answer here.

a. $142 million

b. $351 million

c. $522 million

d. $788 million

Unscramble the Anagram

This Bella Vista spot now sports a bocce court, but it was once the home of Community Hospital.

adaos prcinabrk

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Richard Brasch, who correctly guessed Man Man as Monday’s answer.

