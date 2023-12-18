Mayor Kenney’s plan to rebuild | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

When Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney began his tenure, he touted his signature Rebuild program as a once-in-a-generation chance to remake as many as 200 of the city’s recreation centers, parks, and libraries.

As he prepares to leave office, only 17 projects are done.

Of the city’s initial list of 72 sites picked for renovations, 55 are still under construction, in the design phase, or have had relatively small fixes and emergency repairs completed.

Any plans to renovate sites beyond the initial cohort never materialized.

As far as Kenney’s legacy, the Rebuild initiative reflects his commitment to improving conditions for children and families in the city’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods and providing job opportunities. The completed renovations have transformed once-dilapidated spaces and more are on track to finish within the next year.

Still, Rebuild is far from meeting its original goals and has persistently had delays from the beginning.

Pay attention: Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has said repeatedly that she supports the program but hasn’t committed to retaining the current process.

Continue reading for a complete look back at Kenney’s legacy-making project.

Some Chester County local residents aren’t fond of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ plans for a new campground at Big Elk Creek State Park.

An online survey conducted by the DCNR shows that 70% of respondents supported some form of camping at the state park.

But when DCNR presented a slideshow during a meeting last month at Lincoln University, it was the first time many in the audience heard the word “campground” mentioned at all.

Soon after, opponents created Save Big Elk Creek, a group with hopes to cut back DCNR’s plans and keep the land the way it is.

Keep reading to understand why some don’t want the change.

