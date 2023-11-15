When medication errors happen | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our lead story shines a spotlight on medication errors and how pervasive the problem has become.

In 2021, Didier Epopa was supposed to get a fifth and final dose of an antiviral drug to treat COVID at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Instead, he has given a muscle-paralyzing drug that stopped his ability to breathe after a pharmacy intern mislabeled the IV bag.

The mistake left him with severe brain injuries. Now the 55-year-old Delaware County resident, who studied law in his native Cameroon and enjoyed eight-mile jogs, may never run or work again.

Medication errors are among the nation’s top 10 causes of patient deaths and permanent harm.

Important numbers: Each year, 7,000 to 9,000 people die from medication errors in the United States, while hundreds of thousands more survive with severe physical and emotional harm. In Pennsylvania last year, 9,741 patients died or suffered serious injury related to unintended medical consequences — an increase of 7.7% statewide from the year prior. Of those, 228 were caused by “wrong medication,” up from 172 in 2021, state data show.

Keep reading to learn why the problem is this prevalent.

911 call-takers now must ask additional questions of callers about the location of their emergencies.

The change is a direct response to when authorities botched a response to a call that preceded a mass shooting in Kingsessing in July that left four people dead.

Reminder: When police received a 911 call about a shooting on the 1600 block of 56th Street, officers were sent to North 56th Street which was three miles away from the crime scene on South 56th Street. Joseph Wamah had been killed, but his body wasn’t discovered until two days later — after the same gunman returned to the street and shot six more people.

Call-takers now ask callers whether there is a “directional indicator” for the street they are calling about, according to Interim Police Commissioner John M. Stanford. Other improvements like new software systems are also underway.

But according to 911 dispatchers, police brass, and frustrated residents, the problems don’t stop there.

Continue reading to get an understanding of why the radio room is in crisis.

👀 Watching: A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Tuesday to posing as a congressional aide to raise campaign money.

💻 Viewing: Wicked actress Olivia Valli transforming into Elphaba. The production runs at the Academy of Music until Nov. 26.

