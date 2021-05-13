Hello, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Community members and leaders in neighborhoods among the hardest hit by crime and incarceration discuss the Philly DA race.

Then: Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles’ recently-released schedule.

And: Thirty-six years ago today, Philadelphia became “The City That Bombed Itself.”

For two North Philly neighbors two blocks apart, their choice in the DA’s race is about more than politics — it’s personal. Lisa Dees’ 15-year probation for food stamp fraud finally ended in 2018. She credits incumbent Larry Krasner for that.

Sazam Berrios is afraid, two blocks over, where drug activity has spiked. He blames the DA. Democratic challenger Carlos Vega, who says he’ll be harder on criminals, has his vote. Though the pandemic has led to a surge in violence in other big cities, too, some blame Krasner and his emphasis on reform for the violence in Philly. For some, Vega’s appeal is just that he’s not Krasner, who is determined to upend a system he says fails Black and brown communities.

Read on for reporters Julia Terruso, Ellie Rushing, and Oona Goodin-Smith’s story about how residents in neighborhoods with some of the highest crime and incarceration rates are deciding between candidates in the race for district attorney of Philadelphia.

Your 2021 NFL Schedule Starter Kit

The NFL announced its 2021 schedule last night, and the Eagles are headed to Las Vegas for the first time ever to face the Raiders on Oct. 24. NFL stadiums, including Lincoln Financial Field, also are set to be filled with fans this season. Read on for a look at the upcoming schedule, including one of the most anticipated road games, especially for Eagles fans on the ground.

Our beat writers, all of whom are dedicated Bird watchers, predict the outcomes of all 17 games.

What are the odds? In sports betting, and in life, you better shop around. Here are the Eagles’ and opponents’ win totals, and Super Bowl odds.

What you need to know today

On May 13, 1985, police dropped a bomb on the West Philly MOVE house. The fire caused by the explosion killed 11 people, including five children, an atrocity that Philadelphia still grapples with today.

Earmarks are back. How about $1 million for a sports and recreation facility in North Philadelphia and $500,000 to help people with mental health problems in Bucks County? This is what lawmakers want Congress to spend money on in Pa. and South Jersey.

Even as overdose deaths rose across the country last year, new prescriptions for buprenorphine — widely considered the gold standard for opioid addiction treatment for new patients — dropped in the early days of the pandemic.

A Chester County man facing charges in the January rioting at the Capitol told FBI agents he stormed the building but claimed antifa was behind the attack.

The pandemic and polarizing 2020 election was so pervasive that it has made its way into Pennsylvania’s normally low-profile school board races.

Misrepresentation in media impacts marginalized communities. Know the four kinds of information pollution.

That’s interesting

🛫 CEOs of Heathrow and Philadelphia International Airport are urging President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow for more U.S.-U.K. travel.

🛍️ Tour Ammon Mediterranean Market, the grocer that’s keeping South Jersey stocked with a robust inventory of Middle Eastern bread, fresh produce, and halal meat.

🎼 The XPoNential fest lineup for Wiggins Park is here, and more artists could join depending on availability.

🥫 Because we can start a Thursday morning with this, here’s where to get canned cocktails at restaurants and bars.

🎸 Upper Darby’s Todd Rundgren has been elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Good things come from banging on the drum all day.

📻 Spike Eskin, who brought major change to WIP, is leaving for New York City’s WFAN.

Opinions

“The struggle in Sheikh Jarrah is one that everyone, especially liberals and progressives, should pay attention to — and stand in solidarity with,” columnist Abraham Gutman writes as his family shelters in Tel Aviv. He says that American progressives’ silence on Palestine is so pervasive that there’s a term for it: “progressive except Palestine.”

Hunting down or confronting trolls can be an endless game of whack-a-mole. Just ask columnist Helen Ubiñas about the movie The Columnist .

Changing a law that should have been abolished long ago is not enough to erase the ongoing legacy of racial discrimination, columnist Solomon Jones writes of Georgia’s overturning its citizen’s arrest law.

