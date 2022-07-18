Sure, Mondays stink, but let’s try to get this week off to a good start. We’re looking at temperatures possibly reaching 90 degrees this afternoon with a likelihood of scattered showers later in the day.

First up today, we have a story from my colleague Jeff McLane on Eagles coach — and father of three — Nick Sirianni, who is heading into his second season at the helm and shared with us the ways in which being a dad and an NFL coach overlap.

Then, we take a look at William Bender’s piece on GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has spent the last several weeks deleting old (and controversial) posts from Facebook and elsewhere. Bender reveals what’s on those since-deleted videos and delves into Mastriano’s wild history on social media.

Nick Sirianni exceeded expectations in Year 1 as the Eagles head coach, helping lead his team to a playoff berth that midway through the season seemed nearly impossible. Now, before heading into his second season at the helm, the 41-year-old father of three has found time to do something a little more important: cheering on his oldest son, Jacob, at his youth baseball games, even taking the team over to the NovaCare Complex when their practice got rained out.

“I’ve gotten to my share of games,” Sirianni, who in the process is learning a thing or two about coaching professional athletes, said. “I told my wife, ‘I finally have a hobby.’”

Last month, Sirianni invited The Inquirer along as he took in the 7-year-old’s doubleheader in Haddonfield, where the Eagles coach transformed into just another one of the dads — sort of. While other parents were watching their sons or talking amongst themselves, Sirianni had his gaze fixed on the opposing team’s pregame ritual, McLane noted.

“Because our coaches are so organized, I can always tell if we’re going to win by how the other team prepares,” Sirianni said. “I think we got this one.”

What you should know today

Following a bruising primary with a large Republican field, Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, has been deleting videos from his Facebook page and elsewhere as part of a larger social media purge. Mastriano, who routinely refuses to speak to reporters, has deleted more than a dozen videos in the last several months, including one in which he calls climate change a “theory.”

Other removed videos include freewheeling discussions in which Mastriano predicts that Democratic voter fraud will mar this year’s election; accuses Republicans who don’t support him of looking down on veterans; and calls the fight against abortion “the most important issue of our lifetime.”

So why is he deleting them now, ahead of November’s election?

“Some of these things might not have been as problematic in a Republican primary as in the general election,” Shannon McGregor, a senior researcher at the Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life at the University of North Carolina, said, suggesting it is possible that Mastriano is curating his social media presence ahead of the general election.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Which Philly-area company provides bats to nearly 29% of MLB ballplayers, including Phillies star Bryce Harper?

A) Easton

B) Victus Sports

C) Mitchell & Ness

D) Rawlings

What we’re …

💸 Crunching: The numbers behind the fund-raising efforts of John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz and other Pa. candidates who will be on the ballot this fall.

🗞 Reading: Will Bunch’s latest column, which always makes us feel hopeful about the state of the world.

🐶 Remembering: Where to find the best veterinarians in the Philly area.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

This band is taking part in a benefit concert in Philly this weekend that is hosted by former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin.

AJAR BEEFSTEAKS NAP

Photo of the day

