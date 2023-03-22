Philly’s new influence in the Pa. House | Morning Newsletter

Today should be a little cloudy in the morning before becoming mostly sunny. Expect a high of 61.

When Democrats took control of the Pennsylvania House, it also amped up Philly’s influence.

Representatives from the Philly area now have more power to shape what life is like for Pennsylvanians. They’re also positioned to bring more resources home to their districts.

Our lead story explores their priorities. 🔑

The numbers in Harrisburg look good for Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade.

The playing field:

Almost 60% of the 101 House Democrats hail from from the southeast part of the state. A quarter of all House Democrats come from Philadelphia. The top three House leaders come from the southeast, two of whom are from Philadelphia. Southeastern representatives will serve as chairs on at least half of the state’s standing committees with the immense power of deciding which legislation gets considered.

And don’t forget, Gov. Josh Shapiro is a Montgomery County native.

Keep reading to learn Democrats’ goals for the state and the city. 🔑

What you should know today

Bachelor and bachelorette parties are not cheap.

And their prices are on the rise.

The median cost to attend a bachelor, bachelorette, or similar pre-wedding party in 2022 was $1,500 per person, up 7% from 2021. And bachelor party attendees spend 70% more on average compared to bachelorette party attendees.

The more elaborate long weekends and come out to more than $3,000 a piece. After all, we are talking about chartered yachts in Aruba, catered picnics on the beach in Miami, and snowmobile tours in Aspen.

The typical guest is asked to shell out for flights, their share of a vacation rental, upscale dinners, lavish excursions, themed outfits, and decor.

Keep reading to learn how social media is fueling the trend.

