Philly’s land bank is a mess | Morning Newsletter

Today, we take a look at the decade-old Philadelphia Land Bank, the slow-moving, inefficient city agency charged with managing thousands of parcels of vacant land. Can the Parker administration fix it?

And the Pennsylvania House just took a step toward changing the public school funding system. The legislative move comes as Jay-Z (yes, that one) gets involved in the push for school vouchers in the state.

The city-operated Philadelphia Land Bank was founded in 2013 to better acquire, manage, and sell thousands of parcels of vacant land. A decade in, it hasn’t quite met expectations.

🏠 The land bank has sold fewer than 900 lots and 1,000 homes, while at least 7,680 lots sit in limbo. Stakeholders describe dysfunction and blockers including understaffing, a difficult-to-navigate website, lack of transparency, and a divided board. As a result, many developers — the people best poised to put that city-held property to productive use — avoid it.

🏠 “With other land banks, things move faster,” one midsized developer told The Inquirer. “I wouldn’t go down the road of doing a land bank project in Philadelphia because I’d be concerned that it might get stuck in a bottleneck somewhere.”

🏠 Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration, which has a goal to build or repair 30,000 units of housing in four years, says efforts to speed up and demystify the process are in the works. Details so far are scant.

Commercial real estate reporter Jake Blumgart spoke to a dozen stakeholders about what meaningful reform could look like.

P.S. One of the most controversial Philadelphia Land Bank projects is officially dead: Developer Mohamed “Mo” Rushdy told Norris Square groups that he was pulling the plug on his proposal for dozens of subsidized home ownership units.

The way Pennsylvania funds public school education may be changing.

The latest: On Monday, bipartisan state lawmakers passed a bill proposing a big boost to education funding — more than $5 billion over seven years, of which Philadelphia would be eligible to receive $1.4 billion. The bill is certain to face scrutiny in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Why it matters: Lawmakers were tasked by a Commonwealth Court judge last year with creating a new school funding system. The landmark ruling found Pennsylvania was violating students’ constitutional rights to an education, leaving schools with inadequate resources.

In other news, Jay-Z: The rapper and entrepreneur, via his entertainment company Roc Nation, has entered the fray over funding school vouchers in Pennsylvania’s next budget. And he’s coming under fire among Democrats for supporting a Republican-led, $300 million proposal.

The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna and Gillian McGoldrick break down the House’s newly passed bill, and explain why Jay-Z’s efforts are so controversial.

