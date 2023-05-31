Philly schools’ chronic absence crisis | Morning Newsletter

Welcome back. Like a lot of you, I spent the long Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer staring at the ocean with my toes in the sand. What’s your favorite sign that summer is here? Email us and it may end up in the newsletter. 📧

Philly schools have struggled for years with poor attendance, but it’s now at a different level. Our lead story unpacks why nearly half of students in the Philadelphia School District aren’t showing up to school.

Missing school is the norm for an alarming amount of students in Philly schools.

A huge portion of district students — 46% — are “chronically absent.” That means they missed more than 10% of their school days, which puts them at risk of falling behind in reading and math, or eventually not graduating at all.

What’s going on: Poverty, safety fears, mental health issues, and lingering effects of the pandemic play a role in a deepening absenteeism crisis. Many students who struggle with attendance also say they don’t believe that their school provides engaging instruction with reliable teachers.

The Inquirer’s analysis and conclusions comes from detailed Philadelphia school attendance data obtained after a three-year legal battle with the district. This data was not previously public.

Keep reading to get the data breakdown of chronic absenteeism in city elementary, middle, and high schools.

J. Garfield DeMarco, Burlington County’s longtime GOP multimillionaire party boss, once owned 9,400 acres of a cranberry farm. It was once the third largest cranberry operation in the country.

DeMarco sold the farm 20 years ago to the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, and died penniless in 2019. At the time, the foundation’s $11.6 million purchase was the largest private conservation transaction in state history.

Over two decades, nature took over and created a Pinelands gem that plugged a hole connecting 250,000 acres of public conservation land.

Now known as the Franklin Parker Preserve, the 21 miles of trails are open to the public.

Now known as the Franklin Parker Preserve, the 21 miles of trails are open to the public.

Back in 1997, Billy Porter released his first R&B album. Like typical singers of the genre at the time, he sported a high-top fade and was romantic with women in his music videos. He presented as straight, but the industry still rejected him because he was gay.

He pivoted to theater, later winning a Grammy and a Tony for his role as Lola in Cyndi Lauper’s Kinky Boots The Musical and an Emmy for Pray Tell in Pose.

After a long hiatus, he’s back to making music.

Billy Porter will perform songs from his forthcoming album, Black Mona Lisa, tomorrow at The Met Philadelphia. He wrote 13 of the 14 songs on the album that is set to debut on Republic Records this summer. He’s unapologetically presenting as his authentic self.

In his own words: “I got a second chance at my mainstream music dream,” Porter told Inquirer columnist Elizabeth Wellington. “The music industry came back to me and I’m doing it now on my own terms.”

Continue reading to learn the story behind Porter choosing authenticity.

💰Reviewing: The main takeaways from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

🏀 Explaining: The history of Nick Nurse and Joel Embiid. Despite their rivalry, Nurse knows the Sixers star’s game and recognizes he’s a high-caliber player. After all, he needed to understand his game to try to disrupt it.

