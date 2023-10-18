Quality of jobs inside the 76ers’ proposed arena | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It should be a mostly sunny day with a high of 64.

Earlier this month, Philly’s influential building trades unions endorsed City Council candidates based on their positions on the 76ers’ proposed downtown arena. The building trades have thrown support behind the proposed $1.55 billion project at 10th and Market Streets, and if it is approved, they’ll likely get that work.

There’s been less attention on the preferences of the unions that represent most of the workers who would be employed inside the proposed arena.

Our lead story follows the negotiations between one major union and the 76ers development team.

The union that represents food service workers at the Wells Fargo Center says the 76ers’ Center City plans would primarily create part-time jobs that won’t sustain families if the team doesn’t do more to create permanent full time positions.

In their own words: “Just pulling 41 [basketball] games out of South Philly and putting them into Center City — all that does is create more poverty jobs,” UNITE HERE Local 274 president Rosslyn Wuchinich said. “This could be a step backwards.”

UNITE HERE includes hundreds of workers, and would likely represent the largest negotiating unit in the new facility, which the team hopes to open in 2031.

Note: It’s still too early to know which unions will get work. There are more than a dozen locals at the Wells Fargo Center, and their stances on the 76ers’ proposal are mixed.

David Adelman, the 76ers co-owner and lead developer, said the facility would create 9,00 temporary jobs and 1,000 permanent ones.

Keep reading for a peek inside what the negotiations look like so far.

The most high-profile election next month is the mayor’s race.

But in addition to the top seat, all 17 City Council seats, the city commissioners, the city controller, the sheriff, and the register of wills positions are all up for election on November 7.

And don’t forget that there are also judicial races on the ballot, including an election for a Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat.

We have everything you need in our one-stop-shop voter guide.

If you haven’t already, you should subscribe to The 100th Mayor weekly newsletter. You won’t get better analyses, data breakdowns, or fact-checking anywhere else.

What you should know today

T-Shirt Phil, 54, agreed to let The Inquirer follow him right before Game 3 of the divisional series against the Atlanta Braves on the condition of anonymity and some fuzziness on the details of the trade.

At one point, he was waiting behind an SUV while some women mulled over the merchandise, putting shirts against themselves to eyeball the fits.

Notable quote: “Remember, ladies, this isn’t a Macy’s dressing room,” he joked. “We’re in a parking lot in South Philly. You take what you get, know what I mean?”

T-Shirt Phil has been selling counterfeit merchandise in stadium parking lots for decades. He said the Eagles, Phillies, and Taylor Swift have been doing well this year.

Sellers like him don’t pay for any trademark rights to use official team logos, and rarely get vending licenses. T-Shirt Phil likens the sports teams to community property.

T-Shirt Phil believes there’s room for the little guys like himself to make a few bucks, alongside Major League Baseball, the National Football League, and Taylor Swift. He sees the sellers who do this work as modern-day Robin Hoods.

Keep reading to tag along for a day in the life of T-Shirt Phil.

👀 Watching: Ahead of next month’s election, progressive City Council candidates are facing new attack ad commercials.

🎧 Listening To: A playlist of songs that Phillies fans say embody this playoff run.

Photo of the day

