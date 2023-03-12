⏰ Starting school later | Morning Newsletter

It looks like dry conditions for today’s Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

And we’re talking about why the push to start school later hasn’t taken off here. 🔑

Speaking of shut-eye, daylight saving time has started, so clocks spring forward and you’re likely to feel tired and out of sorts for a while.

No one demystifies the real estate market like real estate reporter Michaelle Bond. Her real estate newsletter is the closest possible account of how people are living in our region. She delivers the answers you can trust about what’s going on in the market, and she’ll show you inside beautiful and quirky homes too.

Advertisement

Sign up for the weekly Thursday real estate newsletter for free.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s pretty widely accepted that making high schoolers drag themselves out of bed for early classes is not ideal. Especially not at this phase in their life.

Now, Lower Merion will vote to start high school later — from 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. — but it’s unclear whether the national movement for more teen sleep will gain traction.

Shifts like this aren’t easy to pull off for countless logistical reasons. In fact, most of the districts in our region haven’t embraced later start times.

Keep reading for more on why Philly districts can’t seem to budge to get teens more shut-eye.🔑

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz❓

What did not appear at Snatcherella 3000, the live competition for Philly’s next nightlife star?

A) Mad Max-inspired look

B) a $1,000 crown

C) Swarovski crystals

D) stewardess on the boat to hell

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Ice cream made without eggs

ADAH CELESTIAL HYPERLIPEMIC

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Judy Pigeon who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Conrad Benner.

Photo of the Day

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to “Feeling Good.”🎶

👋🏽 Enjoy the day and I heard it’s springtime sort of, so keep your heart open.