The Phillies play their next seven games at home. They will try to handle the Marlins this weekend with two fill-in starting pitchers. The Phillies still have just four starters in their rotation and nearly as many relievers on the injured list as they have in the bullpen. Even if the Phillies take care of business against the Marlins and Mets, they still have glaring concerns to address before the July 31 trade deadline.