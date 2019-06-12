So call Neris the Phillies’ “saver.” He is one of just three relievers who started the season on the roster and have yet to be placed on the injured list. His continued use in the ninth inning could be a byproduct of Kapler’s not having many other options. But that familiarity has seemed to suit Neris well. He has a 1.88 ERA in 28 appearances this season and has been the bullpen’s steadiest arm.