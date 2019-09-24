Here’s more from Matt Breen on the status of J.T. Realmuto, who underwent an MRI on his right knee and sounds as if he might not play again this season. “I don’t want to push it and risk hurting myself for next year or anything like that,” he said. “But if there’s nothing structural-wise that I can make worse, then I want to be back there with my teammates and I want to play the last few games of the year.”