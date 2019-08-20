Over the last 50 years, 66 pitchers have made at least 60 starts between ages 36-38. Of those, 44 have posted an adjusted-ERA of at least 100, which is considered the league average. And of those, 18 have pitched since 2000 (Randy Johnson, Kevin Brown, Rich Hill, Curt Schilling, Hiroki Kuroda, Greg Maddux, John Lackey, Al Leiter, Tom Glavine, CC Sabathia, John Burkett, Andy Pettitte, Rick Reed, Mike Mussina, Tim Hudson, Kenny Rogers and knuckleballers R.A. Dickey and Tim Wakefield). Hamels’ age 33-35 seasons, in which he has produced a 118 adjusted-ERA in 76 starts (448 1/3 innings, 3.89 ERA), suggest a pitcher who isn’t as effective as he once but effective enough to be at least a solid No. 3 starter.