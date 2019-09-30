If this is the end of the Gabe Kapler Era, it would be the first time since 1895 that a Phillies manager’s tenure lasted just two full seasons. Kapler is the 10th Phillies manager with a tenure of two seasons, but only Arthur Irwin had a full two seasons like Kapler. The others — like Pat Corrales and Lee Elia — either were hired in the middle of their first season or fired during Year No. 2. Irwin played himself at shortstop for one inning during the 1894 season, which maybe Kapler considered doing in the final weekend after the Phillies lost Jean Segura and Scott Kingery. Kapler has managed 323 Phillies games, which is more than Dallas Green (299) but fewer than John Felske (384).