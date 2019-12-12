The Phillies could use that $6.1 million toward finishing their starting rotation or addressing their bullpen. They instead have to use it for Herrera, who played himself out of a starting role before he was arrested last May. If the Phillies never extended Herrera after the 2016 season, they could have walked away from him in November by not tendering him a deal the way the Cubs did with Addison Russell, who was also suspended last season for domestic violence.